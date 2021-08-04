Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on July 23, 2021 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Cahill’s brand Original Irish Porter Cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese 2.27 kg 00034463010160 22-JA-13

21125 Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese 200 g 00034463016056 21-DE-13

21126 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.