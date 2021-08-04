Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese Recalled Due To Listeria

Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Cahill’s brand Original Irish Porter Cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Cahill’s
Original Irish Porter Cheese
2.27 kg
00034463010160
22-JA-13
21125
Cahill’s
Original Irish Porter Cheese
200 g
00034463016056
21-DE-13
21126
