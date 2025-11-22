CAA, MTO, OPP, And Toronto Police Service Team Up To Share Winter Road Safety Tips

Ready or not, winter weather has decided to make an early cameo! So, the question is: are you actually ready for winter driving? CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO),Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Toronto Police Service (TPS) have joined forces to encourage Ontario drivers to get ready now for the cold and snowy weather, before the next unexpected snow event hits.

“Now is the ideal time for motorists to install winter tires, check their car battery, and ensure they have an emergency car kit packed,” says Nadia Matos, manager of external communications, CAA SCO. “These simple steps can help motorists confidently navigate winter roads. Ontario weather can be unpredictable, and snowstorms can hit without much notice, so it’s always best to ensure your vehicle is prepared beforehand.”

Besides vehicle preparedness, driver behaviour is just as critical in ensuring safe driving operations in winter weather.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” says Sergeant Murray Campbell of the Toronto Police Service. “As daylight hours shorten and visibility decreases, we encourage all road users to stay alert, watch out for one another, adjust their driving to match weather conditions, keep their vehicle lights on, and plan ahead to accommodate longer travel times.”

This year, the organizations are focused on protecting motorists who may be caught in unexpected winter weather.

“We always encourage motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions,” says Sergeant Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police. “Drivers should also slow down and move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks with their emergency lights flashing while they are assisting vehicles and motorists in need of help. It is also unsafe and illegal to try to pass a full echelon of snowplows that are clearing all lanes of a highway during winter events.”

Before heading out on the road this winter, MTO encourages motorists to download and use the 511 app to check the weather and road conditions before they leave home. The 511 app can be found at 511on.ca or in the app store on their mobile devices.

For a safer trip this winter, motorists can also follow these additional safety tips: