Break And Enter Suspects In Muskoka Now Wanted By Lennox And Addington OPP

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males of interest involved in five break and enter occurrences.

On Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, the L&A OPP received reports of five break-and-enters that occurred in the Napanee and Deseronto area between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Various amounts of cash and jewelry were taken.

These same two males were also observed committing other similar break and enters on July 24th in Bracebridge, August 9th in Baltimore, and August 10th in Gravenhurst.

If you can identify these suspects in the attached photos please contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS)