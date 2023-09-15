32 New Luxury Condo Townhomes For Rent In Huntsville

A new rental development in Huntsville, featuring 32 luxury condo townhomes, is now accepting applications for tenancy.

Horizon Condos is a gated community located on Horizon Lane, and offers stunning views of Hunter Bay, outdoor amenities, and high-end finishings.

There are two unit types available: 16 two-story 3-bedroom units, and 16 one-story 1-bedroom units.

The 3-bedroom units are spacious and elegant, with 2150 sq feet of living space, a garage, a balcony, two full bathrooms, and a powder room.

The 1-bedroom units are cozy and modern, with 1200 sq feet of living space, a backyard, a carport, and one full bathroom.

Both types of units come with stainless steel appliances and open-concept designs.

There are several amenities for residents to enjoy including an outdoor gym, BBQ and rest areas, walking trails, and a mini golf padding course. There is also a superintendent and maintenance staff on site.

Some units will be ready for move in as early as November 1.

Horizon Condos is now accepting applications, which are expected to be in high demand. Contact Horizon Condos today to find out more.