Bracebridge Woman Sustains Life-Altering Injuries After Being Pinned By Her Unoccupied Vehicle

The Bracebridge OPP is investigating an incident involving an unoccupied vehicle and an older adult in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP officers, Muskoka Paramedics and the Bracebridge Fire Department responded to reports that an 87-year-old Bracebridge woman had become pinned underneath her own unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge at 12:50 p.m. on July 11. The woman was freed and transported to hospital by ambulance with life-altering injuries. She was further transferred to a Toronto area hospital by air.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.