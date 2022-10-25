Bracebridge Resident Is About To Win $250,000 From Instant Sonic

Cheryl Amo of Bracebridge is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $250,000 from INSTANT SONIC MULTIPLIER.

As Cheryl works for an authorized OLG retailer, this claim falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Cheryl did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on November 24, 2022, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG’s goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.