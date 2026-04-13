Bracebridge Re-Launches Fundraising Campaign In Support Of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Best Seat in the House and Buy a Bay fundraising programs in a renewed partnership with the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF).

Council has approved a new five-year Fundraising Partnership Agreement with SMHF, extending the program through December 31, 2030, or until all remaining seats and bays are claimed.

Originally launched in June 2022 to help support the development of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the program gave residents, families, and businesses the opportunity to sponsor a seat in the Muskoka Lumber Arena or a book bay in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library. Donors receive personalized recognition through onsite placards while supporting important community priorities.

Between June 2022 and August 2024, more than $225,000 was raised through the initiative, with 424 arena seats and 80 book bays committed. With nearly 600 seats and 250 book bays still available, the relaunch offers a continued opportunity for community members to participate.

Yesterday, Mayor Maloney presented Tammy Selkirk, Community Giving Coordinator, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, with a cheque for $4,240.87 to officially kick off the next phase of the program.

Under the program, arena seats are available for a $500 donation and book bays for $250. Fifteen percent of the net proceeds from each donation supports the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s annual capital campaign, while the Town’s portion helps offset construction costs associated with the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. All sponsorship purchases are eligible for a tax receipt.