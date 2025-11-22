Bracebridge Door-To-Door Food Drive in Support Of Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries Returns Dec. 1

The Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services will be canvassing neighbourhoods in the urban areas of Bracebridge on Monday, December 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries food bank.

Help support the community this holiday season. Place donations on the front porch by 6 p.m.;

Turn porch lights on to indicate participation and to ensure the safety of volunteers collecting donations;

Listen for the sirens for pickups taking place on the street, and don’t forget to pop out and say hi! If you are unable to participate on December 1, food donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Church at 456 Manitoba Street. The food bank is in need of canned vegetables, soup, instant rice, tea and coffee, pasta, peanut butter, and tomato sauce. Please do not include any expired items in your donation.

