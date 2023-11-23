Bomb Threat To Parry Sound High School On Wednesday, No Threat To Public Safety

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a threat made to Parry Sound Highschool and have determined that there is no threat to public safety.

On November 22, 2023, shortly before 4:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit responded to a report of a threat made on a group chat that a bomb would be brought to Parry Sound Highschool.

This was shared by numerous students at Parry Sound Highschool and police made administrative staff aware of the incident. The Parry Sound Highschool subsequently advised parents and all school staff of the incident.

Police interviewed the involved students and determined that there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.