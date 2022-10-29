Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Paddleboard Recalled Due To Drowning Hazard

The inflatable paddleboard’s glue may separate at the seams, which can lead to the inflatable paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.

As of October 20, 2022, the company has received one incident and no reports of injury in Canada.

The company reported that 8,417 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

The affected products were sold from March 2022 to July 2022.