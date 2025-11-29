Auditions For HTC’S Theatre Is My Passion Program

he Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is proud to announce auditions for the 2026 Theatre Is My Passion Program!

Theatre Is My Passion is an after school program for children ages 8-18. Participants learn what it takes to put on a theatrical performance and perform a full play as the final product. Rehearsals are 1-2 times a week from January to June with a performance run in June 2026 at the Algonquin Theatre. This year’s production will be ‘Beetlejuice Jr’. The program will be directed by Una Pape.

The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in ‘Beetlejuice Jr’! This frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing spectre shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

Pape says this is a wonderful chance for the youth of Muskoka to participate in the performing arts whether it’s their very first time on stage or they’ve been on stage in previous shows.

“I’m thrilled to be making art more accessible to youth in our community. From the witty, unforgettable characters, to the quirky, askew set design possibilities, Beetlejuice is an absolute favourite show of mine and I can’t wait to bring it to the Algonquin Theatre stage with our incredible cast and crew”.

HTC invites anyone interested in participating in the Theatre Is My Passion to register online. Auditions will be held at the Huntsville Public Library from 4-9pm on Wednesday December 3rd, 2025. Visit the HTC website www.huntsvilletheatre.org for more information or email huntsvilletheatrecompany@gmail.com.