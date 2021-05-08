Armed And Dangerous Person In Manitoulin Island

Residents in the Parry Sound area are getting an alert on their phones.

The OPP is currently investigating an occurrence involving 32-year-old Victor Branco who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person on the M’Chigeeng First Nation, Manitoulin Island.

The OPP is requesting that members of the general public stay away from the area. If you are already in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice. The area of concern includes Highway 551.

If you have any information regarding the location of Victor Branco, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.