Applications Now Open For The Huntsville Art CRAWL

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the fifth annual Huntsville Art CRAWL, running from June 1 to August 30, 2025. Local artists and businesses are encouraged to apply and take part in this vibrant celebration of creativity in and around downtown Huntsville, Muskoka.

The Huntsville Art CRAWL is a free, self-guided art tour that allows visitors to explore local businesses, galleries, and studios featuring exhibits, demonstrations, and interactive experiences by local artists. Thousands of visitors participate each year, supporting local businesses and purchasing art from regional artists. This year, in response to community feedback, the Art CRAWL will extend throughout the summer, increasing visibility for artists and businesses alike.

“The Art CRAWL has become a Muskoka summer tradition for Downtown Huntsville,” says HfA Executive Director Dan Watson. “In response to community feedback and demand, we’re thrilled to extend the CRAWL throughout the summer months. This increased timeframe will offer greater opportunities to highlight the amazing businesses and artists in our community while attracting more visitors to our beautiful downtown.”

Benefits of Participation

For Businesses:

Featured as an official stop on the Huntsville Art CRAWL

Inclusion in advertising and the Huntsville Art CRAWL website

Negotiated commissions on the sale of artwork

Increased visitation and promotional support from HfA

Businesses must provide space for art display and coordinate with artists during May 2025

For Artists:

Artwork on display from June 1 to August 30, 2025

Increased exposure and community recognition

Opportunities for increased sales

Advertising and promotional support from HfA

Artist spotlight video (filming dates May 3 & 4, 2025)

Opportunities to lead workshops and give public presentations

Application Details

Deadline to submit interest: April 11, 2025

No fee to participate

Artists can apply through the Artist Application Form [HERE]

Businesses can apply through the Business Intake Form [HERE]

Special Events

Wednesday Walkabouts (Every Wednesday in June): Join an organized group walk through downtown Huntsville to explore the Art CRAWL, featuring artist meet-and-greets, prizes, music, and a social gathering at a local restaurant or bar.

Artist Demonstrations: Watch local artists create live outdoor paintings in downtown Huntsville.

Canoe Murals (June 9-14): Seven artists will paint murals on canoes outdoors in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park. Each canoe will be inspired by one of the Seven Grandfather Teachings: a cornerstone of Anishinaabe culture, originating from traditional Potawatomi and Ojibwe stories.

Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery Tours: Enjoy self-guided and facilitated tours of Huntsville’s stunning Group of Seven & Tom Thomson outdoor murals throughout the summer.

The Huntsville Art CRAWL is presented by the Huntsville Festival of the Arts with support from the Huntsville Downtown BIA and community partners, including the Huntsville Art Society. The Canoe Murals project is made possible through collaboration with Hope Arise and by Algonquin Outfitters through their annual Paddle Art Auction.

For more information and updates, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleArtCRAWL.ca.