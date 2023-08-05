Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka Seeks Dedicated Volunteers To Join Board Of Directors

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka is excited to announce that it is actively seeking passionate and committed individuals to join its esteemed Board of Directors. As a leading organization in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the Society plays a pivotal role in providing support, resources, and education to those affected and their families in the Muskoka and Parry Sound regions.

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka recognizes the immense importance of having a diverse and knowledgeable Board of Directors to drive its mission and make a lasting impact on the community. Volunteers with various backgrounds, expertise, and experiences are invited to apply and contribute their skills to guide the organization’s strategy, governance, and overall effectiveness.

“We are delighted to call upon individuals to lend their expertise and enthusiasm to our Board,” said Pamela Leeder, Interim Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. “As we continue our pursuit of providing essential services to those living with dementia, we believe that every board member plays a vital role in shaping the future of our organization.”

The Board of Directors holds a critical role in promoting awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, advocating for policy changes to improve care and support, and ensuring that the Society operates with transparency and accountability. Volunteering on the board is an opportunity for community members to create lasting change for those impacted by dementia.

Individuals interested are encouraged to apply online at [https://bit.ly/ASM-BOD]. Candidates are expected to have a commitment to the mission and values of the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka, possess relevant expertise, and demonstrate a dedication to enriching the lives of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

For more information about the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka and the board member application process, please visit [https://alzheimer.ca/muskoka/en/about-us/key-staff/board-directors] or contact Martha Coburn, Office Coordinator, by email at admin@alzheimermuskoka.ca or by phone at (705) 645 – 5621.