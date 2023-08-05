Overview Of Huntsville’s First Three Fires International Film Festival

As the Three Fires International Film Festival began its opening ceremony on July 27th at River Mill Park, the teachings of esteemed Oji-Cree artist and sixties scoop survivor Crystal Semaganis and elder Strength from Bear Waters Gathering served as a guiding force for the upcoming days. Their powerful words ignited a sense of purpose and commitment to fostering cultural understanding, empathy, and amplifying underrepresented voices in the film industry as a means for broader social change. Bear Waters Gathering emphasized the significance of the Two Row Wampum, symbolizing the peaceful coexistence, respect, and friendship between the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Confederacy) and European settlers. These teachings remind us of the importance of co-existing with all living beings, maintaining non-hierarchical relationships, and refraining from interference.

Honoring Indigenous Stories and Voices

Throughout the festival, filmmakers from diverse backgrounds showcased their works, weaving a beautiful array of narratives reflecting the vast range of human experiences. Understanding the historical impact of colonialism is essential for us to address and dismantle systemic harm while embracing Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation commission’s 94 calls to action. The opening ceremony’s teachings resonated deeply with the attendees, underscoring the transformative potential of film to create spaces for shared understanding and growth.

Empowering Wahta First Nation Youth

The Three Fires International Film Festival remains committed to truth and reconciliation, exemplified through its collaboration with the Wahta First Nation. By partnering with the Wahta Mohawks, the festival created a program empowering Indigenous youth by providing film education, mentorship, and access to resources.

The 4-day workshop enabled Wahta youth to learn about camera equipment, video editing, and sound design, culminating in the production of a short film titled ‘Something in the Forest.’ The film was proudly screened at the festival on July 30th, bringing joy and celebration among families and community members. As a gesture of recognition, the Wahta youth received an award granting them access to Vancouver Film School’s online filmmaking education courses, valued at over $1000, along with an Inuit soapstone carved sculpture commemorating their achievement.

Geordie Sabbagh: A Local Filmmaking Success Story

Geordie Sabbagh, an accomplished filmmaker from the festival’s region, serves as an inspiring example of how the Three Fires International Film Festival nurtures local talent. Known for his work on Netflix productions and his recent feature film ‘When I Go Outside’ that showcases stories through the paintings of Syrian-born Kurdish artist Bîstyek, Sabbagh is a prominent figure in the local film industry. His short film ‘The Toy’ received the Best Comedy award, granting him access to Vancouver Film School’s online filmmaking courses and certificate program.

Honoring Residential School Survivors

The festival organizer, Melissa Pole, made a conscious effort to focus on the stories of Indigenous communities, and this past weekend a significant event took place. The festival welcomed a group of residential school survivors from the Mohawk Institute, Canada’s longest run residential school, who were part of the film The Nature of Healing directed by Faith Howe that was presented with Best Documentary award and a Moon Mask Coast Salish abalone and wood carved pendant by First Nations artist Shain Jackson.

The Nature of Healing film features Survivors of the Mohawk Institute. The Mohawk Institute, also known as the Mohawk Residential School or the Mush Hole, was one of Canada’s many Indian Residential Schools. Located in Brantford, Ontario, it was one of the earliest and longest-operating residential schools in the country. The institution was established in 1828 by the Anglican Church of Canada and was later taken over by the Canadian government in the late 19th century.

The film features in order of appearance, Elder Blanche Hill-Easton, Turtle Clan of Six Nations of the Grand River, Mohawk Nation, Elder John Elliott, Wolf Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Roberta Hill, Turtle Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Dawn Hill, Turtle Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Sherlene Bomberry, Wolf Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Cayuga Nation, Grandfather Jimmie Edgar, Anishinaabe of Bawaating, Elder Bud Whiteye, Turtle Clan Lenape Nation, (Delaware of the Thames) and guest appearance, daughter of Mohawk Institute Survivor, Shelley Clark, Snipe Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Cayuga Nation.

Narration, written and spoken by Grandfather Jimmie Edgar, though his poem, Grandmother’s Voice.

‘The Nature of Healing’ chronicles the experiences of the Mohawk Institute survivors, providing a heartfelt and authentic account of their childhood, adult life, and the cultural heritage targeted for genocide. The film bravely delves into their journey towards healing, illustrating that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the process. The film culminates in an invitation to collaborate in completing the Mohawk Village Memorial Park (MVMP) on the very land that was once the girls’ play area at the Mohawk Institute.

Film as a Tool for Healing and Understanding

The festival’s collaboration with residential school survivors demonstrates the powerful use of film as a medium for healing and understanding. Through the survivors’ personal stories, reflections, and a panel discussion, the festival provided a safe space for dialogue and reflection with the audience.

The presence of residential school survivors marks a profound moment in the ongoing journey of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. The survivors’ stories offer firsthand accounts of the trauma they endured and the lasting impact on their lives and communities. The festival serves as an opportunity for shared understanding, empathy, and a commitment to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 calls to action. Melissa Pole expresses her hope that this event will contribute to the conversation about implementing the calls to action and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities.

Bridging the World of Film and Music

Mimi O’Bonsawin, a talented singer-songwriter, graced the stage at Algonquin Theatre on Saturday night to give a heartfelt tribute to the Three Fires International Film Festival. With her captivating voice and soulful melodies, Mimi paid homage to the festival’s dedication to Indigenous storytelling, cultural representation, and reconciliation.

In her performance, Mimi O’Bonsawin beautifully weaved together songs that resonated with the festival’s themes of unity, empowerment, and connection to the land. Her music, deeply rooted in her Indigenous heritage, served as a powerful reminder of the importance of celebrating Indigenous culture. Her performance served as a powerful reminder of the festival’s commitment to supporting Indigenous artists and their contributions to the worlds of art and storytelling.

Conclusion

The Three Fires International Film Festival stands as a beacon of hope for the film industry, empowering Indigenous voices, and giving marginalized communities a platform to share their stories. By supporting local talent, empowering Wahta First Nation youth, and honoring residential school survivors, the festival showcases its dedication to promoting diverse voices and fostering cultural understanding.

As the festival continues to grow, it will remain a vital force in bridging gaps between communities, fostering meaningful connections, and promoting the transformative power of storytelling.