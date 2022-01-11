A Period Of Very Cold Wind Chills Expected This Morning

Temperatures from minus 25 to minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values near minus 35.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Bitterly cold arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the region. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will moderate later this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard:

Temperatures between minus 21 and minus 28 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values near minus 30.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

