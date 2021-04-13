A Parry Sound Resident Has Been Charged With Impaired Driving

On April 9, 2021 at 9:15 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver was under the influence of a drug.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of a member of the Anishinabek Police Service, Kenneth Mallette, 57 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 20, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 24th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.