400 Backpacks Filled With School Supplies Distributed Throughout First Nations Communities

A total of 400 backpacks filled with school supplies had been distributed throughout First Nations communities within Central Region thanks to the generous Caledon community!

A new school year is full of many unknowns, especially for those students who have been away from in-class learning for a year and a half. What excites kids the most about a new school year is a new backpack and a brand new start.

To make this transition a little easier, the Caledon OPP Detachment had teamed up with our generous community members and local businesses to support First Nations students by equipping them with tools to help them build confidence in the new academic year.

In the last two weeks, a total of 400 backpacks filled with school supplies were donated by our community partners. The school supplies were then distributed to First Nations communities, which included Christian Island of the Beausoleil First Nation, Moose Deer Point, Wahta Mohawk Community, Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nations.

The school supplies were distributed with the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Bracebridge OPP and Peterborough County OPP.

The Caledon OPP School Supply Drive in support of First Nations communities relied entirely on community support and it would not be possible without the generosity of our residents and local businesses. The OPP would like to thank the following supporters, who made the new school year more exciting for so many students:

• Valleywood community

• Cedar Drive residents

• Caledon Village

• Inglewood Village

• Brampton Fire-Randy Narine

• Amazon Canada

• Canadian Tire

• Midland and Elmvale McDonald’s

From all of us here at the Caledon OPP, we wish all students returning to school a safe and successful school year.

A video tribute to our community and this event can be viewed on:

twitter.com/OPP_CR and facebook.com/OPPCentralRegion.