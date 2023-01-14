2022 Orillia Citizen Of The Year Award Nominations Open Jan. 16

Nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award open on Monday, Jan. 16.

A panel of local residents, with the assistance of the City of Orillia, is accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year. The deadline for nominations is 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Nominations must be submitted using the nomination form available online at orillia.ca, or from the Customer Service Desk located at the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.).

Submissions must include, the full name of, and contact information for the nominator and the nominee, as well as a detailed explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named Citizen of the Year. The award is intended to recognize an individual citizen and is not open to groups or organizations.

Nominees must be residents of Orillia, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, or the townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara or Severn, who have contributed to the betterment of Orillia. The decision will be based on the nominee’s accomplishments as a volunteer in 2022. The 2022 Citizen of the Year Award will be presented at an upcoming Council meeting.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year panel includes Mayor Don McIsaac (non-voting member), and former winners Marci Csumrik, Michael Gordon, Fred Larsen, and Stan Mathewson, as well as Pure Country 106 Morning Host Carey Moran, OrilliaMatters editor Dave Dawson, and Mario Tulipano with the Orillia Rotary Club.