2 Teams, 3 Individuals Honoured With 2025 OSMH Board Awards Of Excellence

From clinical skill to emergency preparedness, the 2025 OSMH Board Awards of Excellence showcased a broad spectrum of contributions from 2 teams and 3 individuals this year. Started 16 years ago, the peer-nominated awards program sees the OSMH Board of Directors select recipients in 4 categories aligned with the hospital’s strategic plan – Trust, Courage, Teamwork and Leadership.

“Reading through all the nomination packages is simply awe-inspiring,” said Chair Lawre Pietras.

“You get a genuine sense of the respect and admiration that hospital colleagues have for each other, and as Board members, it makes us very proud to be part of such a vibrant and impactful organization. It also made the selection process very challenging.”

Pietras and 1st Vice Chair Terri McKinnon presented the awards February 12 at an in-person ceremony for all hospital team members that was broadcast simultaneously throughout the organization via Zoom.

2025 OSMH Board Award of Excellence Recipients

Trust – Dr. Aaron Barnett

The Trust award was presented to Dr. Aaron Barnett, recognizing his more than 15 years of contributions to the hospital through his leadership and compassion in emergency medicine and as a comprehensive family physician. Dr. Barnett served several years as the OSMH Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine and Education Lead. He was also part of the group of hospital team members awarded with a King Charles III Coronation Medal last December in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

Courage – Abby Sirisegaram-Cole, Change Manager – eNautilus Project & Grey Bruce Information Network (GBIN)

The Courage award was presented to Abby Sirisegaram-Cole, a highly-respected member of the Quality Team at OSMH. She was recognized for her dedication and team spirit that she has brought to numerous initiatives, including socialization and adoption of the hospital’s newly created Quality Improvement Framework. She was also the driving force behind the establishment of the first-ever Diwali event at OSMH, fostering an environment where everyone could embrace the warmth and vibrancy of this cultural celebration.

Teamwork (Co-Winners)

OSMH Birthing Unit and NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit)

Emergency Preparedness Committee

Co-winners were declared for the Teamwork award with the OSMH Birthing Unit and NICU, sharing the honour with the Emergency Preparedness Committee.

The Birthing Unit and NICU were acknowledged for their work to provide every family bringing a new life into the world with compassionate, expert care from the moment they arrive until discharge. Positive patient satisfaction metrics of 99.9% were cited as evidence of the team’s incredible efforts.

The Emergency Preparedness Committee, which includes hospital and external representatives was recognized for their exceptional dedication to safeguarding the hospital. Central to the committee’s success is their focus on maintaining and updating code and emergency policies to ensure they remain clear, practical, and effective. The group reviews and refines these policies regularly to address emerging risks and align with evolving healthcare standards.

Leadership – Dr. Sarah Barker

The Leadership award was presented to Dr. Sarah Barker, a paediatrician at OSMH since 2005. Dr. Barker’s leadership extends beyond her regular office hours and consulting practice. In addition to her Program Medical Director role for Paediatrics, Psychiatry and the Women and Children’s Program for the past 7 years, she has served on numerous committees including; the Hospital Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, the Ontario Paediatric Bariatric Network, the Provincial Council for Maternal and Child Health, the Regional Networks Working Group, the Provincial Transport Advisory Committee. Dr. Barker leads with a calm and curious manner and is immensely organized in her leadership activities.