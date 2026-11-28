Meet your local firefighters, tour the station and learn more about volunteer firefighting in Muskoka Lakes.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department is opening its doors to the community for a Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Open House on Saturday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fire Station 6 (1 Lee Valley Drive, Port Carling).

Whether you’re interested in joining the department or simply curious about what we do, we invite you to stop by, meet our firefighters, explore the station and ask questions.

Bring your family and friends. All are welcome!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 12

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Fire Station 6 (1 Lee Valley Drive, Port Carling)

What to Expect

Meet current volunteer firefighters

Tour the fire station and explore firefighting equipment

Try on bunker gear

Learn about the role, training and recruitment process

Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and sweet treats

How To Apply

Applications are currently open for the 2027 Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Class. No previous firefighting experience is required, and full training is provided.

Becoming a volunteer firefighter is an opportunity to develop new skills, build meaningful connections and make a difference in your community.

Applications close January 11, 2027.

Learn more about the role, recruitment requirements and how to apply by visiting our Volunteer Firefighters & Recruitment webpage.