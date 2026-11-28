Domestic Parcels and Direct Marketing continue to recover as customer confidence improves

Canada Post recorded a loss before tax of $451 million in the third quarter as customer confidence improved and domestic Parcels and Direct Marketing continued to recover. Progress is also being made on modernizing the postal service.

The third quarter loss before tax improved by $90 million, or 16.5 per cent,1 compared to a loss before tax of $541 million in the same period of the prior year, when the company reported an unprecedented loss due to prolonged labour uncertainty and labour disruptions. Canada Post now has new collective agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) that remain in place until January 31, 2029. The Corporation recorded a loss before tax of $933 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to a loss before tax of $989 million in the same period of the previous year.

While Transaction Mail revenue was flat in the third quarter, Parcels revenue reflected improved customer confidence, rising by 31.3 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter Direct Marketing revenue increased by 16.9 per cent, demonstrating the resilience of the line of business in a digital marketing environment. For the segment overall, Canada Post’s revenue grew by $176 million, or 13.6 per cent, in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. For the first three quarters of 2026, the Corporation’s revenue was nearly flat, declining by 1.2 per cent compared to the prior-year period.

Modernizing the postal service

Canada Post continues to work to deliver a modern postal service that can better support Canadians and businesses while growing parcel revenue. While the Corporation’s modernization will take time, it will help build a stronger and financially sustainable postal service for Canadians. Canada Post is:

Converting nearly four million addresses with door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes over the coming years, improving security and convenience for Canadians while reducing delivery costs.

Starting the post office modernization process by gathering public input and conducting reviews of largely urban areas, while maintaining a commitment to protect services for rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

Making it easier for Canadians and businesses to send, receive and return parcels, with initiatives like weekend delivery, shipping discounts, more competitive pricing, and marketing and ecommerce solutions for retailers.

Working to improve core productivity and efficiencies in operations.

Government funding to support operations and modernization

In 2025, to prevent insolvency and support operations as the company modernizes, Canada Post started receiving repayable federal government cash injections. Through 2025 and the third quarter of 2026, the company had received total funding of $2.042 billion.

On November 5, 2026, the federal budget plan announced additional funding of $1.4 billion over two years to support operations; and $1.2 billion over seven years to support the conversion of urban door-to-door mail delivery to community mailboxes. The conversion to community mailboxes will increase convenience and security for Canadians – putting nearly all mail and parcels delivered by Canada Post under lock and key – while generating expected savings of approximately $2.2 billion over 10 years.

The federal budget also announced a stamp rate increase to help bring Canada Post’s stamp pricing more closely in line with global peers, beginning in 2027. This measure will have a relatively limited impact on consumers and small businesses while ensuring continued affordability. Canada Post is focused on improving and modernizing its critical services to Canadians while returning to financial sustainability so the company can repay the government funding it receives.

Cost of operations

In the third quarter, operating costs increased by $72 million, or 3.9 per cent, compared to the same period a year earlier. While labour costs declined in the third quarter, external factors contributed to the increase in overall costs. This included higher employee benefit costs, as well as transportation costs due to parcel growth and higher fuel prices. For the first nine months of 2026, operating costs declined by $66 million, or 3.0 per cent, compared to the same period of the prior year. Canada Post continues to work to improve core productivity and increase efficiencies in operations while focusing on service.

Parcels business continues to recover on increased customer confidence

In the third quarter, Parcels revenue rose by $140 million, or 31.3 per cent, as volumes increased by 13 million pieces, or 38.1 per cent, compared to the same period of 2025. For the first nine months of the year, Parcels revenue increased by $160 million, or 8.6 per cent, as volumes rose by 12 million pieces, or 8.8 per cent. Domestic parcel shipments drove the volume recovery in the quarter and year-to-date periods, supported by strategic pricing initiatives. The company continues to rebuild its Parcels business as customer confidence improves following the ratification of new collective agreements with CUPW.

Transaction Mail results reflect structural decline

Transaction Mail revenue and volumes were relatively flat in the third quarter compared to the prior year period. For the first nine months of 2026, revenue for the line of business fell by $149 million, or 8.3 per cent, as volumes declined by 130 million pieces, or 9.5 per cent, compared to the same period of 2025. The third quarter results benefited from election mailings. The year-to-date results reflected Transaction Mail’s structural decline, as well as year-over-year comparisons to 2025, when volumes had surged due to election-related mailings.

Direct Marketing shows resilience driven by Neighbourhood Mail™ service

In the third quarter, Direct Marketing revenue increased by $35 million, or 16.9 per cent, as volumes rose by 291 million pieces, or 37.2 per cent, compared to the same period of the previous year. For the first three quarters of 2026, revenue rose by $12 million, as volumes increased by 142 million pieces, or 3.2 per cent, compared to the same period of 2025. The line of business continued to show resilience as the Canada Post Neighbourhood Mail™ service drove the revenue and volume growth. Year-over-year comparisons were also affected by low volumes in 2025, due to labour uncertainty.

Canada Post Group of Companies

In the third quarter of 2026, the Canada Post Group of Companies2 recorded a loss before tax of $363 million, compared to a loss before tax of $481 million in the same period a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2026, the Group recorded a loss before tax of $802 million compared to a loss before tax of $908 million in the same period of the prior year.

Purolator recorded a profit before tax of $88 million in the third quarter, compared to a profit before tax of $59 million in the same period of 2025. For the first three quarters of 2026, Purolator recorded a profit before tax of $199 million, compared to $160 million in the prior-year period.

Background

The Canada Post Group of Companies’ operations are historically funded by revenue generated by the sale of its products and services. In 2025, due to its deteriorating financial situation and to prevent insolvency, the Canada Post segment started receiving repayable federal government cash injections.