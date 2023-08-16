Wrong Way Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 400 In Seguin

Police respond to numerous calls of wrong way driver on Highway 400 which lead to a collision and charges.

On August 15, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous traffic complaints of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in the south end of Seguin Township. Before the vehicle could be stopped it had collided with a northbound vehicle. No persons were injured due to the collision.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Marissa Marszalek, 24 years-of-age of Mississauga, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 26, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 35th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.