Witnesses Sought After Vehicle Theft In Gravenhurst

Bracebridg OPP is looking for witnesses in relation to a stolen vehicle from the Jones Road near Progress Road in Gravenhurst.

Police are conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle from a commercial location on Jones Road near Progress Road that occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The blue F250 with Coon Brothers logos on the doors was recovered behind a building at 5 Pineridge Gate later that same day. Although the vehicle was recovered, many items were stolen from inside of it.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or video surveillance in the area of either Jones Road and Progress Road or 5 Pine Ridge Gate between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.