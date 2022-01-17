Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Monday, 10 To 15 cm Of Snow

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County, Ont.

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Snow, heavy at times, which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Now through this evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to portions of southern Ontario. Snow may fall heavy at times and impact commutes this morning. Additionally, local blowing snow is possible this afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Impacts:

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snowfall warning continued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Caledon,

Current details:

Significant snowfall continues.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates up to 2 to 4 cm per hour possible this morning, which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Now through this evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to the region. Local blowing snow is also possible this afternoon and evening due to gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Impacts:

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.