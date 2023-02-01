Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?’ At The Algonquin Theatre

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is back at the Algonquin Theatre for the next play in their 2022/2023 season! Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is written by Edward Albee.

Director Cydney Jones said she is excited for audiences to see this classic brought to life on stage.

“Anyone who has seen Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will know what a huge task it is to create an original approach to these iconic and legendary characters. Over the past number of weeks, Kyla, David, Nick, and Rachel, have all done just that by taking on the deep, introspective, character work necessary to capture the essence of what makes Martha, George, Nick, and Honey, genuine, distinctive, special, and realistic, while also making them uniquely their own. The results are most resoundingly successful, authentic, truly exciting to watch, and a show you won’t want to miss!”

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a multi-award-winning black comedy/drama set in 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, George and Martha, when, late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. Warning that the play contains adult language, sensitive content and violence.

The cast consists of Kyla Taylor, David Walton, Nick Kulchar and Rachel Thompson.