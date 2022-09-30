West Parry Sound OPP Warns Of Local Scam

The West Parry Sound OPP are warning the public about a scam that seems to be targeting seniors in our community.

Police have received several calls advising of someone attending residences stating that they represent a roofing company. The resident is then told that the company flew a drone over their residence, noticed damage and is willing to repair the roof. The deposit is collected and that’s the end of the scam. No person returns to do any repair. The resident hears nothing further from the company.

How to protect yourself:

When someone solicits at your door, never sign any documents or hand over any payment without consulting family members or fellow neighbours

Never sign any documents or make payment on any deal when the salesperson states the deal must be completed now

If the person at your door causes you to be suspicious, call police

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or report online at antifraudcentre.ca.