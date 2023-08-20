Weapons Call At A Home On Hwy. 522 Ends Peacefully

Highway 522 in McConkey Township was closed for approximately two hours while police interacted with a person at their residence.

On August 17, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m. members of the Powassan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and District of Parry Sound Paramedic Services responded to a weapons call at a residence on Highway 522.

The North Bay OPP Crime Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Tactical Response Unit (TRU), OPP Canine unit, OPP Critical Incident Commander and an OPP Crisis Negotiators were all deployed to the scene to assist.

Just before 10:00 p.m. the situation came to a peaceful resolution and no injuries were reported. The involved person was arrested and taken to hospital.

As a result of the investigation Shayne Myatt, a 63-year-old from McConkey Township was arrested for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to attend before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on August 18, 2023.