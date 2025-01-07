Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety For Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is in effect in the District until Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

This message will impact residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, and District of Muskoka within the Severn, Black, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions exist throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

Lake water levels in some areas remain above the normal operating zone for this time of year.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is safe ice.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees.