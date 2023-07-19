Wanted Man Known To Frequent Orillia

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Joesph Camus is described as a caucasian male, 40 years of age, 5’8” (173cm), 216 lbs (98 kgs) with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is currently serving a two (2) year, one (1) month sentence for Break and Enter Commit X2, Mischief in Relation to Other Property, Theft Under $5000 and Obstruct Peace Officer.

The offender is known to frequent the St Catherines, Niagagra Falls and Orillia areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.