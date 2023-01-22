VRBO Reveals Book-By Dates For Key Travel Seasons

Vrbo unveiled eleven key dates for booking travel in 2023. The busiest months for booking whole, private vacation rentals are January and February, so the race is on in high-demand locations.

To have a wider selection of available vacation rentals for key travel periods in 2023, travellers are advised to book by the below dates:1

Family Day: January 19 March Break: February 1 Victoria Day : March 22 Saint- Jean Baptiste Day (QC) : April 26 Canada Day: May 8 Civic Holiday (QC): June 13 Labour Day: July 7 Thanksgiving: August 15 Ski season: October 5 Winter/holiday break: November 7 New Year’s Eve: November 8

“If you’re looking to book a private vacation home for a major holiday in 2023, mark your calendars with Vrbo’s book-by dates,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “All of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past. Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation.”

In addition to booking by the above dates, travellers can use the following tips and Vrbo tools to help find the best vacation homes:

Try out alternative destinations:

Vrbo vacation homes in top summer destinations such as Muskoka, Ontario, as well as Vancouver, Canada tend to book up more quickly and earlier than other spots. To have additional options, consider hidden gem destinations such as:

Kootenay Boundary, B.C.

Lunenberg, N.S.

Essex County, ON.

Frontenac County, ON.

Laurentians, QC

Plan together with Trip Boards:

With Vrbo Trip Boards, travellers can curate and save their favorite properties in one place and streamline group planning by inviting everyone in their group to do the same. To help inspire travellers planning their 2023 vacations, Vrbo curated these Trip Boards to help to turn bucket lists into a book-it lists: