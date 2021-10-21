Two Police Vehicles Damaged After Traffic Stop In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have charged an Orillia resident after a traffic stop.

On October 19, 2021 shortly after 9:30 p.m., an officer from the Orillia OPP initiated a traffic stop while conducting patrol in the City of Orillia.

Other officers attended the area to assist with the traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee and intentionally struck two police cruisers.

There were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The loan male driver identified as Colby Baker, age 21of Orillia, was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Distribute Illicit Cannabis

Unlawfully possess illicit cannabis

Failure to stop after an accident

Possession of a Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Assault Peace Officer with weapon

Resist Peace Officer

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia where they he was released with a next court appearance scheduled for November 16, 2021.