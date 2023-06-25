Two People From Huntsville Face Drug Trafficking Charges

In June 2023, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the District of Muskoka.

On June 22, 2023, with the assistance of Bracebridge Detachment officers, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested two persons on Highway 11 in the Town of Gravenhurst. Police seized a quantity of cocaine valued at $20,000 and a set of brass knuckles.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged 30-year-old Kearsten Lumley of Huntsville with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Fail to Comply with Release Order and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

She was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 23, 2023

Police have also charged 29-year-old Danielle Gill of Huntsville with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario on August 1, 2023 to answer to her charge.