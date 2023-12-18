Two People Charged With Second Degree Murder After Death In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two people in connection to a suspicious death investigation, which has been ruled a homicide, in Orillia.

On December 14, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Andrew Street South. Upon arrival, they located a deceased male, who has been identified as 25-year-old Kyle FARROWS of Orillia.

A postmortem examination was completed on December 17, 2023, and determined the death was the result of a homicide.

On December 17, 2023, Orillia OPP arrested and charged two people in connection with the death.

Mackenzie Harrod, 18 years old of Midland, and Brian Allen Lancaster, 36 years old of Orillia, are both charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on December 18, 2023.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Investigators have established a dedicated tip line for anyone to call with information in relation to this investigation at 1-844-677-9413.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.