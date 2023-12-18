Collision In Oro-Medonte Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation related charges.

On December 16, 2023, at about 10:25 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP, and Simcoe of County Paramedics responded to single motor vehicle collision on Line 2 North in the township of Oro-Medonte. The vehicle involved was found to have exited the roadway and entered into a wooded area. Two occupants were in the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver police determined him to be impaired by alcohol and was placed under arrest. While under arrest he was transported to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries. The passenger was not transported to hospital.

As a result, Scott Wilkinson, 23-years-old, from Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Driver motor vehicle – no license contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024.