Two People Charged After Weapons Call In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have charged two individuals in relation to weapons call the area of Davey Drive in the City of Orillia.

On July 12, 2023, shortly after 4 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Davey Drive, Orillia, after reports of a gun shot. Police were provided with a description of a motor vehicle leaving the area and quickly located at Westmount and Barrie Road. Orillia.

The vehicle was stopped, and two males were placed under arrest.

There was no threat to public safety.

Police said the investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when available.

Police did not release any other information. This is a developing story and more details will be released when they become available.

