Two People Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Midland

An investigation has resulted in drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges for two suspects in Midland.

The OPP conducted a traffic stop and executed warrants at three homes in Midland on December 1, 2021. Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and other items and charged two individuals with multiple related charges.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

  • 197.5 grams of Cocaine
  • 2 digital scales, 3 cell phones, packaging material and a drug press
  • $300 in currency

Ethan Marstars, 22 years of Midland and Lucas Smith, 22 years of Midland have been charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused parties were arrested and released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

