Two People Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Midland

An investigation has resulted in drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges for two suspects in Midland.

The OPP conducted a traffic stop and executed warrants at three homes in Midland on December 1, 2021. Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and other items and charged two individuals with multiple related charges.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

197.5 grams of Cocaine

2 digital scales, 3 cell phones, packaging material and a drug press

$300 in currency

Ethan Marstars, 22 years of Midland and Lucas Smith, 22 years of Midland have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused parties were arrested and released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.