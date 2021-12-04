Two People Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Midland

An investigation has resulted in drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges for two suspects in Midland.
The OPP conducted a traffic stop and executed warrants at three homes in Midland on December 1, 2021. Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and other items and charged two individuals with multiple related charges.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
- 197.5 grams of Cocaine
- 2 digital scales, 3 cell phones, packaging material and a drug press
- $300 in currency
Ethan Marstars, 22 years of Midland and Lucas Smith, 22 years of Midland have been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
The accused parties were arrested and released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.