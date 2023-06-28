Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired Charges In Bancroft

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after a conducting a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the Town of Bancroft.

On June 26, 2023, just after midnight, members of the Bancroft OPP conducted a traffic stop on Monck Street in the Town of Bancroft.

As part of the investigation the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 60-year-old Alexander Whalen of Renfrew Ontario was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code, and provincial offences:

Operation while impaired.

Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Draw trailer, no permit,

No red light on rear of trailer, and

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on July 18th, 2023.

The accused’s driver’s license was suspended for ninety days, and the vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.