Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired Arrest In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving after stopping a vehicle in the City of Orillia.

On January 01, 2021, just before 2:00 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Bayview Parkway, Orillia. After speaking with the male driver, an impaired driving investigation ensued. The driver, Darren Wood, age 45, of Orillia, was subsequently arrested and has been charged with oeration while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.