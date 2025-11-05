Township Of Georgian Bay Invites Residents To Help Shape Facility Rental Policy

The Township of Georgian Bay is working on the policy to guide how facility rental fees are set and when they may be waived. This important initiative aims to balance community access with responsible fiscal management — and residents are invited to have their say.

Currently, rental fees do not fully cover the costs of operating Township facilities. Depending on the type and duration of the rental, a portion of those costs is subsidized by taxpayers. The Township is seeking community input to help determine how much of these costs should be covered by public funds and under what circumstances fee waivers may be appropriate.

“We want a policy that is fair, transparent, and reflective of our community’s needs,” said Mayor Peter Koetsier, Township of Georgian Bay. “Your input will help us ensure that Township facilities remain accessible while maintaining financial sustainability.”

Current Facility Rental Rates:

$40.00 per hour – Community member rate

$60.00 per hour – Commercial business rate

$3.00 per adult – Not-for-Profit program rate

After reviewing similar policies from neighbouring municipalities, several potential models have been identified. Community feedback will help shape the Township’s final policy to ensure it reflects local values and priorities.

Residents are encouraged to learn more and share their input by visiting Facility Survey by November 30, 2025.

Thank you for taking the time to help guide a fair and sustainable facility rental policy for Georgian Bay.

If you have any questions regarding this please contact Mara Engel, Director of Operations at mengel@gbtownship.ca or call 705-538-2337 x 230.