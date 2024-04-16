Town Of Huntsville Appoints Randy Bissonette As Director Of Operations

The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce Randy Bissonette as our new Director of Operations, following a very competitive recruitment process. Randy is a familiar face with the Town, as he was called out of semi-retirement to be the acting Director of Operations after the position became vacant at the end of 2023.

“We are very happy to be welcoming Randy to our team as the Town of Huntsville’s new Director of Operations. We are thrilled that the Town will be benefitting from Randy’s wealth of municipal operations experience,” says Denise Corry, CAO at the Town of Huntsville. “Randy is a long-time Muskokan, with very strong local knowledge gained through an impressive career working for area municipalities, as well as the District of Muskoka.”

Randy’s career spans over four decades, initially starting with The City of Mississauga in the Parks Department, before transition to the Muskoka region where he spent 25 years with the District of Muskoka in a series of progressive positions. After leaving the District of Muskoka, Randy went to the Town of Bracebridge to be the Manager of Operations. After seven years at the Town of Bracebridge, he decided he was ready to embark on the next chapter of his career: retirement. Retirement proved to be short lived, as the Town of Huntsville called upon him in early 2023 to be the acting Manager of Operations.

Randy has been proudly married to his wife for 25 years, and they have four children and six fabulous grandchildren. In his spare time, Randy’s hobbies include golf, hockey, boating, and working out.