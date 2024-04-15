Suspected Lithium-Ion Battery Fire In Gravenhurst

The Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to a suspected lithium-ion battery fire at an apartment at 120 Preston Way on Sunday afternoon.

The building’s fire alarm sounded around 4 p.m., alerting the department to the fire. Additionally, 9-1-1 callers reported the incident.

Firefighters searched the building and found a sprinkler put out the fire. Fire and smoke damage was contained to the apartment unit.

Residents of the smoke-filled unit were away at the time.

“A battery-operated vacuum cleaner was determined to be the source of the fire and smoke – we suspect the lithium-ion battery that powers the unit experienced a thermal runaway,” Deputy Chief Todd Clapp said. “In a nutshell, a thermal runaway is when a battery heats up uncontrollably.”

Residents did a great job evacuating when they heard the fire alarm. This gave crews the ability to focus efforts entirely on the fire incident, Clapp said.

Lithium-ion battery incidents are a growing trend. When batteries experience thermal runaway, the effects can be devastating.

People should ensure batteries are laboratory tested and certified for use in Canada. Do not tamper or modify batteries and follow manufacturers’ instructions.

Devices with lithium-ion batteries should be cared for properly.

Do not store them directly in sunlight or hot vehicles, and properly dispose of them if damaged.

Store devices or appliances that use lithium batteries away from doorways and exits. Owners should stay up to date with product recalls.

For more lithium-ion battery safety information, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/household-products/battery-safety/lithium-ion.html