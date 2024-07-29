TOROS Tickets On Sale For The Addams Family Musical

Near North District School Board’s Theatre Out Reach On Stage (TOROS) is proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for its annual summer musical production, The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy. This musical comedy’s music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa. The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre. Get your snaps ready and tighten those tango shoes as we prepare the celebrate this hilariously ghoulish family.

Some of North Bay and the surrounding area’s most talented intermediate and secondary school students will act, sing and dance their hearts out. The cast is ready to show off a young romance, some funky dead ancestors and a tasty tango number. The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy is a hilarious and dark production that you won’t want to miss!

Shows run at 7 p.m. on August 7, 8, 9 and 10. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase online at this link. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Creative Learning Toys at 181 Main St. W., North Bay. There will also be limited tickets available for purchase at the door.

Contact erin.creed@nearnorthdistrictschools.ca for more information regarding the show and ticket details.