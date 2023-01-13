Today Is AMBER Alert Awareness Day

AMBER Alerts really do make a difference in saving the lives of children. January 13, 2023 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding everyone of the true importance of these critical messages.

AMBER Alerts are only issued if an abducted child is believed to be in danger. The decision to issue an AMBER Alert is never taken lightly and the incident must meet clear criteria.

When an AMBER Alert appears on your phone, click the link in the alert to access details at amberalert.opp.ca. There you will find details regarding the abduction, including descriptions of the child or children, the person accused in the abduction and any vehicle involved.

When a child is abducted, the offender usually goes on the run to evade detection. In a matter of hours, they can travel hundreds of kilometres. This is why AMBER Alerts are issued province-wide.

You can be an extra set of eyes, no matter where the abduction happened or where you are, as police simply cannot be everywhere. By sharing information on social media, to people who may not have access to a cell phone, you are playing an instrumental role in helping police return abducted children home safely.

Since 2018:

The OPP has issued 21 AMBER Alerts, an average of four per year.

Three of those AMBER Alerts have been issued due to abductions in OPP jurisdiction, while the others were issued on behalf of other police services across the province.

More than 90 per cent of AMBER Alerts in Ontario have resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child.

Many AMBER Alerts have been resolved as a result of information from the public.

“Many alerts are resolved thanks to people like you who see or hear something following an alert that they report to police. Your assistance is essential, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Without your help, we might be reporting very different statistics today.” – Inspector Todd Pittman, OPP Provincial Operations Centre