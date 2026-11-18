Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) appoints six new trustees and welcomes back four returning trustees, following the recent municipal elections at the November 17 Inaugural Meeting of the Board.

“I look forward to collaborating with both our incoming and returning trustees, each bringing valuable expertise and perspective to TLDSB,” said chief executive officer (CEO), Wes Hahn. “I would also like to express my gratitude to the trustees who completed their term on November 16 for their dedicated service and overview of the actions taken to execute the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan.”

School board trustees are locally elected representatives and are the community advocate for public education. The new trustee term began on November 15, and runs for four years in alignment with the municipal elections. The current trustees for TLDSB are: Esther Childs, Amy Davidson, Ashley Ferreira, Victoria Hillier-Hutchison, Sandy Inkster, Tim McAlpine, Deb McInerney, Elizabeth Purcell, Alex Steven, and Colleen Wilcox.

Amy Davidson is a new addition to the TLDSB Board of Trustees and was appointed by Wahta Mohawks First Nation. Davidson is mother of two, a proud First Nations member of Wahta Mohawks, and has called Muskoka home for over 30 years. She brings over 15 years of experience working with families, children, and youth within her First Nation community, including roles in health, education, and family well-being.

Ashley Ferreira was elected to represent families of Wards 6 and 8 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. As a mother of two boys, including one with special needs, she looks forward to bringing her lived experience to the Board table to support all students and their families. Ferreira enjoys community work, spending time with her family at the cottage, and going out on the ATVs.

Victoria Hillier-Hutchison, elected to represent families in the County of Haliburton, is a TLDSB parent, community member, and experienced public sector leader who is passionate about public service and education. Hillier-Hutchison is excited to join the Board of Trustees and work with CEO Hahn and fellow trustees on progressing and overseeing education in the district.

Sandy Inkster was elected to represent the Town of Bracebridge. For many years, she has worked alongside TLDSB partners as the early literacy specialist for Muskoka, and currently offers teachings as a certified and insured trauma-informed mindfulness and meditation teacher. Inkster is an enthusiastic lifelong learner, has children and grandchildren, and enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, swimming, kayaking, and snowshoeing.

Elizabeth Purcell was elected to represent the Towns of Huntsville and Lake of Bays, and is a long-time Muskoka resident, TLDSB parent, and holds a Master of Public Administration. Professionally, she brings experience in public-sector leadership, strategic planning, financial management, and working collaboratively with elected officials and community stakeholders. She looks forward to bringing her experience to the Board table, while strengthening connections between families, communities, and the Board.

Alex Steven was elected to represent Ward 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Steven grew up in Little Britain, where he attended Leslie Frost Public School and Dr. George Hall Public School. Steven continues to live in the area with his family, works as a crane operator in the heavy civil construction sector, and has two children who attend Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Trustees Esther Childs, Tim McAlpine, Deb McInerney, and Colleen Wilcox are incumbents who will resume their roles, having been either re-elected or acclaimed during the election.

During the meeting, trustees elected Esther Childs as chairperson and Tim McAlpine as vice-chairperson. These roles are held for one year and voted on at each yearly Inaugural Meeting of the Board. Trustee Colleen Wilcox will hold the position of past chair serving on the Chairs Council.

To learn more, visit the Board’s Meet Your School Trustee page.