Winter Tourism Summit at JW Marriott The Rosseau to bring together industry leaders, Indigenous voices, emerging talent and innovators for a day of fresh perspectives and meaningful connections.

What happens when tourism leaders, entrepreneurs, students, Indigenous partners and innovators come together to challenge conventional thinking about the future of the visitor economy?

Explorers’ Edge is inviting the industry to find out at BREAKING THE ICE, a Winter Tourism Summit taking place Friday, January 15, 2027, at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa.

Under the theme “A Winter Tourism Gathering for an Industry Ready to Think Differently,” the Summit will bring together a diverse range of perspectives to explore how tourism can strengthen communities, create economic opportunities and respond to an industry undergoing significant change.

Community Is the Destination. Possibility Is the Journey.

From regional transportation and emerging aviation technologies to Indigenous entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, workforce development and the changing business of destination marketing, the Summit will tackle important questions facing tourism in Northern Ontario and beyond.

And it won’t be business as usual.

“We are at an important moment for tourism, and the conversations we have today will help shape the opportunities available to our communities tomorrow,” said Sarah North-Harris, Chair of the Explorers’ Edge Board of Directors. “Our industry is navigating considerable change, but there is also tremendous opportunity. Bringing together different perspectives, particularly those of emerging leaders, Indigenous partners and local businesses, is essential. These are important discussions, and we want the community, partners and those that are impacted to be part of them.”

The program will feature a dynamic mix of keynote presentations, industry panels, interactive breakout sessions and cultural experiences, including Indigenous storytelling, traditional knowledge and artistic performances.

Among the conversations planned for the day:

Connecting Communities: Exploring the future of regional transportation, FlixBus, aviation innovation and the economic opportunities created by better connectivity.

The Next Generation of Tourism: Bringing students, educators and employers together to examine future careers, workforce challenges and fresh approaches to hospitality.

Beyond Clicks: Rethinking traditional destination marketing and exploring how tourism organizations can move from generating awareness to creating and selling bookable experiences.

From Idea to Itinerary: Turning local experiences and partnerships into tourism products that attract visitors and generate revenue.

Building Stronger Communities: Exploring sustainability, inclusion, Indigenous tourism and the role of tourism in supporting community well-being.

Technology and Innovation: Considering how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are changing the way tourism businesses operate, connect with visitors and plan for the future.

The Summit will also welcome students, creating opportunities for the next generation of tourism professionals to engage directly with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and community partners.

“For many years, we have taken an innovative approach to growing tourism in Muskoka beyond the traditional peak seasons,” said Didier Dolivet, Managing Director, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa. “Through partnerships spanning luxury automotive experiences, premium retail activations, JW Marriott brand programs such as the Garden Party series, national media collaborations, and countless celebrity and cultural events, we have helped create new reasons for visitors to experience Muskoka year-round. We firmly believe Muskoka is evolving into one of Canada’s premier four-season destinations, and bringing industry leaders together through this Summit is an important step in shaping that future.”

“From partnerships with leading brands such as Porsche and Holt Renfrew to regional community partners like Explorers’ Edge, national broadcasts such as Breakfast Television, and signature JW Marriott experiences, we have consistently looked for creative ways to expand the tourism season, strengthen our regional visitor economy and introduce new audiences to Muskoka.”

For Explorers’ Edge, the Summit represents a practical extension of its evolving destination development mandate, connecting the work already underway across regional transportation, tourism commercialization, Indigenous partnerships, workforce development and community economic development.

“Destination development isn’t one program, one organization or one project. It’s about weaving together the people, partnerships and opportunities that help communities thrive,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “Whether we’re connecting communities through transportation, helping an entrepreneur bring a new experience to market, supporting Indigenous tourism or introducing students to their future industry, these efforts are all connected. That’s what this Summit is about. We want people to leave with fresh ideas, new relationships and a clearer sense of what we can accomplish together.”

Murphy added that the event is intended to be as engaging as it is informative.

“We’re deliberately bringing together voices that don’t always share the same stage. Some conversations will challenge conventional thinking, others will inspire new partnerships, and hopefully a few will surprise us. That’s where the real value lies.”

Registration Now Open

Tourism operators, accommodation providers, entrepreneurs, municipal and community leaders, educators, students and industry partners from across Ontario are encouraged to attend.

BREAKING THE ICE – Winter Tourism Summit

Date: Friday, January 15, 2027

Location: JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario

Hosted by: Explorers’ Edge

For attendees travelling to Muskoka, a special accommodation opportunity is available at the host resort for the evening of Thursday, January 14, allowing participants to arrive early, connect with colleagues and enjoy a winter experience at The Rosseau.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the conversation.

View the Summit program, register and explore accommodation information at: https://explorersedge.ca/breaking-the-ice/