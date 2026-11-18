Ontario’s HST rebate on new homes wraps up March 31. Matt Fuller of Fuller Developments explains who it helps, who it doesn’t, and how to find out what your build would really cost.

Sponsored by Fuller Developments

If you’ve been sitting on plans to build a home in Muskoka, this winter is a good time to dust them off.

Since April, Ontario has been giving back the HST on new homes. For many people, that works out to as much as $130,000. The catch is that the program ends on March 31, 2027.

“I still meet people who have never heard of it, and others who think it’s only for first-time buyers,” says Matt Fuller of Fuller Developments in Dwight. “It’s for anyone building a home they plan to live in year-round.”

So how does it work?

The rebate depends on what the finished home is worth, land included:

Up to $1 million: you get the full 13 percent HST back.

you get the full 13 percent HST back. $1 million to $1.5 million: a flat $130,000.

a flat $130,000. $1.5 million to $1.85 million: the rebate shrinks as the value climbs.

the rebate shrinks as the value climbs. Over $1.85 million: $24,000.

The home has to be your primary residence.

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association has been making the same pitch to buyers across the province. “Homebuyers have until March 31, 2027, to take advantage of this cost-saving mechanism,” the association says in its Now Is the Best Time to Buy a New Home campaign. It also notes that Ontario home prices have come down from their 2022 peaks.

The part most people get wrong

March 31 is not a finish line.

“You don’t have to be moved in by then,” says Matt. “What matters is which of two deadlines you’re on.”

If you’re buying a lot and a new home together from one builder, you need the agreement signed by March 31, 2027. The build itself can start as late as the end of 2028.

If you already own your land, the timeline is tighter. Construction has to start by March 31, 2027, and that means excavation, not a permit or a signed contract.

“If you own your lot, you need a hole in the ground before the end of March,” Matt says. “Work back from there and design and permits need to start now, not in February.”

What if you’re on the water?

The honest answer is that the rebate probably won’t do much for you.

A seasonal cottage doesn’t qualify. A year-round lake home usually lands above $1.85 million once the land is counted, which leaves up to $24,000.

“I’d rather people hear that from me now than find out at the lawyer’s office,” says Matt. “On the water, the real savings come from knowing your number before you fall in love with a design.”

OK, but what will it cost?

It’s the question Matt hears at almost every first meeting. People would love to build, but they have no idea what they’re in for.

The Fuller family has been building in Muskoka since 2012, and the company does most of its work with its own crews and equipment. Matt says that makes it easier to talk about price early.

So they put the pricing online. The cost estimator lets you change the size of the home and see what the rebate does to the total. There are two free guides as well:

The Muskoka Custom Home Cost Guide walks through what drives a budget here, including waterfront access, site prep, rock, and septic.

walks through what drives a budget here, including waterfront access, site prep, rock, and septic. The Deerhurst Highlands Lot Guide covers the serviced lots available in Huntsville, minutes from town and beside the golf course, and what it costs to finish a home on each one.

For a sense of scale, lots at Deerhurst Highlands start at $219,000 plus HST. A 1,470 sq. ft. bungalow on one of them comes in at $1,175,000 after the rebate.

Where to start

“Start with the numbers,” says Matt. “Once you have them, you’ll know pretty quickly whether this is your year.”

Try the estimator:

Download the guides:

Rebate eligibility depends on individual circumstances and program criteria, including primary residence use and the total value of the home and land. Confirm the details with your tax advisor.

This is a sponsored story paid for by Fuller Developments.