The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking witnesses after a theft occurred from a motor vehicle.

On Thursday November 12, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m. a theft occurred from a parked vehicle in the three hundred block of Grenville Ave in the City of Orillia.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or anyone with surveillance footage of the area between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on November 12, 2026, are asked to contact the Orillia OPP.

The Orillia OPP Detachment values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP. For non emergencies, contact the OPP at 1 888 310 1122. In an emergency, call 9 1 1.