Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with an impaired driving-related offence.

On November 17, 2026, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on County Road 21 west of Haliburton. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and spoke with the driver. During the interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Steven Huggett, a 43-year-old from Haliburton, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. As a result of the charge, the driver received an immediate 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The vehicle was removed from the scene by a tow operator and held at an authorized impound facility in accordance with provincial impaired driving legislation.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.