Three People Escape House Fire On Wednesday Night In Oro-Medonte

On Wednesday December 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., Oro-Medonte Fire crews responded to a bungalow on fire at an address on Mt St Louis Rd near the 8th Line.

Three adult children were able to escape from the building due to working smoke alarms in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious.There were no injuries reported.

A number of family pets were rescued from the building.The home owner is insured and damage is estimated at $4000,00.

Crews responded from Stations six and five with tanker support from Stations three and four.

Crews remained on scene overnight for fire watch.

The OPP were also on scene for traffic control.